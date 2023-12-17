Open Menu

Transport Fares Reduced In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Transport fares reduced in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The district administration has made reduction in transport fares from 3 to 5 percent for passengers of various routes.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that after a decrease in the prices of petroleum products, officers of the district administration held a meeting with transport owners and made them reduce transport fares.

Therefore, they agreed to reduce the fare of AC buses by 3pc and non-AC buses 5pc, which run from B-class transport stands of Faisalabad to Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh etc.

Meanwhile, RTA Secretary Ahmad Raza also visited various transport stands and directed transport owners to display fare lists and banners at conspicuous places, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad RTA Jhang Rawalpindi Gujranwala Toba Tek Singh Sunday From

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

11 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

20 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

20 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

20 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

20 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

20 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

20 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

20 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan