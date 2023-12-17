Transport fares reduced in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The district administration has made reduction in transport fares from 3 to 5 percent for passengers of various routes.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that after a decrease in the prices of petroleum products, officers of the district administration held a meeting with transport owners and made them reduce transport fares.

Therefore, they agreed to reduce the fare of AC buses by 3pc and non-AC buses 5pc, which run from B-class transport stands of Faisalabad to Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh etc.

Meanwhile, RTA Secretary Ahmad Raza also visited various transport stands and directed transport owners to display fare lists and banners at conspicuous places, the spokesman added.