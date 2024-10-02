Transport Fares Slashed In Punjab After Fuel Prices Reduction: Azma Bokhari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 10:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that public transport fares have further been slashed in Punjab for passing on relief to the common citizens, after a reduction in petroleum prices by the Federal government for the fifth time in a row.
The biggest fare cut, Rs190, has been applied to the Lahore-Karachi route, she said and added that Punjab is the only province where public fares are reduced whenever petrol and diesel prices dip down. Passengers have started receiving relief after the price reductions. She mentioned that other major reductions include a Rs 50 cut for the Lahore-Peshawar route and a Rs 20 reduction for Lahore-Rawalpindi.
Azma stated that the district administration and Transport department officials are present in the field to ensure the implementation of the fare reductions. New fare boards have been displayed at all bus terminals. "We are also grateful to the transporters in Punjab who cooperate with the provincial government," she added.
She further noted that since Maryam Nawaz's government took office, fares in Punjab have been decreasing with the reduction in petrol prices. Other provinces should also follow the Punjab government and reduce fares when petrol and diesel prices drop, she concluded.
