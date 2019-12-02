UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transport Group Imports Reduced By 32.02 Per Cent In First Quarter

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:30 AM

Transport group imports reduced by 32.02 per cent in first quarter

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Transport group imports during first four months of current financial year reduced by 32.02 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the transport group imports came down from US $791,157 million in first four months of last financial year to US $537,839 million of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-September this year, imports of road Motor Beh.

(Build Unit, CKD/SKD) reduced by 42.86% worth $397,598 million as compared the imports valuing $695,866 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Completely Built Units (CBU) imports decreased by 80.

09%, worth $27,576 million as compared the imports of valuing $138,489 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, buses, trucks & oth. and other heavy vehicles imports also came down by 74.92%, valuing $12,577 million imported as compared the imports worth $50,157 million of same period of last year.

During the period of first quarter of current fiscal year imports of motor cars reduced by 83.15%, valuing $14,693 million imported as compared the imports worth $87,210 million of the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, motor cycle imports also came down by 72.73%, valuing $306 million imported as compared the imports worth $1,122 million of same period of last year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Vehicles Road Same From Million

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE’s achievements fill hearts with ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 December 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Lewis Hamilton tops off sixth world title with vic ..

12 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince departs UAE

12 hours ago

President, VP, AD Crown Prince receive congratulat ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.