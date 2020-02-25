Transport group imports reduced by 48.11 per cent in first quarter

The transport group imports during first seven months of current financial year reduced by 48.11 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The transport group imports during first seven months of current financial year reduced by 48.11 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the transport group imports came down from US $224,330 million in first seven months of last financial year to US $91,800 million of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-January this year, imports of road Motor Beh.(Build Unit, CKD/SKD) reduced by 45.27% worth $48,980 million as compared to the imports valuing $186,065 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Completely Built Units (CBU) imports decreased by 58.

87%, worth $9,604 million as compared the imports of valuing $50,172 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles imports also came down by 33.34%, valuing $3,943 million imported as compared the imports worth $12,940 million of same period of last year.

During the period of first seven months of current fiscal year, imports of motor cars reduced by 67.73%, valuing $5,569 million imported as compared to the imports worth $37,004 million of the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, motor cycle imports also came down by 71.49%, valuing $92 million as compare to the imports worth $228 million of same period of last year.