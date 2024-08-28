Transport Minister Chairs 14th Steering Committee Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 07:15 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The 14th steering committee meeting, led by Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan, took place at the Transport House, here on Wednesday.
The session primarily focused on evaluating the progress of the student bike scheme, with key discussions aimed at enhancing the scheme’s accessibility and efficiency for students.
Officials of the Transport Department, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Higher Education Department (HED), Information and Culture Department, and the Bank of Punjab, and others participated the meeting.
During the meeting, various suggestions were considered to further streamline and enhance the bike distribution process.
Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan directed all relevant authorities to expedite the delivery of bikes. A key decision was made to set up counters and stalls in different universities, allowing successful students to submit and process their necessary documents directly on campus. This initiative aims to accelerate the scheme and save time for the students by providing them with on-site guidance and support for obtaining their bikes.
In line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's announcement, work on providing free bikes to orphan students who apply for the scheme is nearing completion.
Speaking at the meeting, the minister shared that the bike delivery process for students has officially begun. He confirmed that, as per the Chief Minister's directive, over 1,800 orphan students would receive free bikes. Additionally, bike delivery is being arranged in the students' hometowns to further facilitate them.
The minister emphasized that the scheme is being made increasingly accessible, with the Punjab government bearing the cost of interest on the bikes, as well as expenses related to number plates, registration, and other charges. The government's objective is to simplify the process and provide maximum convenience to students, he added. Within a few weeks, students who have availed of the scheme would be seen riding their bikes on the roads, significantly reducing travel challenges for female students in particular, he said. The scheme reflects the government's commitment to supporting students and improving their mobility, contributing to a more student-friendly environment across Punjab, he said.
