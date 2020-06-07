UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transport Minister Directs Implementation Of COVID-19 Preventive SOPs

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

Transport minister directs implementation of COVID-19 preventive SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport, Shah Mohammad Wazir has directed transport department and traffic police for implementation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) and implementation of the newly fixed fares in any circumstances.

Presiding over a meeting here Sunday, he said that the provincial government had relaxed lockdown while keeping in view the hardships of the people. But, it did not mean that coronavirus had ended, precautionary steps were highly required and the violation of SOPs by the transporters and general public could spread the virus to dangerous level.

Beside, Deputy Secretary Transport, Yousaf Ali, Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic, Iftikhar Ali, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Peshawar, Tariq Hassan and other authorities also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister said that the PTI government had announced record cut in petroleum prices and this relief should also passed on to the general public.

The meeting was told that corona preventive SOPs were being implemented in all bus stands across the province.

The provincial minister said that recent cut in the petroleum products was historic as the provision of relief to the people in this regard was responsibility of the provincial government. He directed RTAs and traffic police for launching crackdown against those violating the SOPs.

He further directed action against the trucks loaded with straw and timber as these vehicles caused accidents that were matter of concern. He directed traffic police there was no restriction on the transportation of straw, but such trucks would be allowed overloading. Similarly, he also directed action against the overloading of timber and wood carrying trucks.

Related Topics

Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Vehicles RTA Traffic Sunday All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

34 minutes ago

India records another highest single day jump of 9 ..

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh gives online cultural diplomacy cla ..

1 hour ago

MoE, ADAFSA to develop curriculum for Agriculture ..

1 hour ago

AUS celebrates graduating Class of Spring 2020

1 hour ago

ADGM and ADEX ink partnership to develop UAE expor ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.