Transport minister directs implementation of COVID-19 preventive SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport, Shah Mohammad Wazir has directed transport department and traffic police for implementation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) and implementation of the newly fixed fares in any circumstances.

Presiding over a meeting here Sunday, he said that the provincial government had relaxed lockdown while keeping in view the hardships of the people. But, it did not mean that coronavirus had ended, precautionary steps were highly required and the violation of SOPs by the transporters and general public could spread the virus to dangerous level.

Beside, Deputy Secretary Transport, Yousaf Ali, Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic, Iftikhar Ali, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Peshawar, Tariq Hassan and other authorities also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister said that the PTI government had announced record cut in petroleum prices and this relief should also passed on to the general public.

The meeting was told that corona preventive SOPs were being implemented in all bus stands across the province.

The provincial minister said that recent cut in the petroleum products was historic as the provision of relief to the people in this regard was responsibility of the provincial government. He directed RTAs and traffic police for launching crackdown against those violating the SOPs.

He further directed action against the trucks loaded with straw and timber as these vehicles caused accidents that were matter of concern. He directed traffic police there was no restriction on the transportation of straw, but such trucks would be allowed overloading. Similarly, he also directed action against the overloading of timber and wood carrying trucks.