Transport Minister Inaugurates BRT Zu Mobile Application

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 12:19 AM

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (GoKP), with its dedication, commitment, and in the best interest of public Initiated Peshawar BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) project in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank to revamp the existing transport system of the city by replacing old, orthodox, unsafe transport system with state-of-the-art Bus Rapid Transit System

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ):The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (GoKP), with its dedication, commitment, and in the best interest of public Initiated Peshawar BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) project in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank to revamp the existing transport system of the city by replacing old, orthodox, unsafe transport system with state-of-the-art Bus Rapid Transit System.

The project is a major undertaking not just in the development of the physical infrastructure of the city but as a catalyst for urban regeneration and economic growth. This public transport system is designed to improve capacity and reliability relative to a conventional bus system which is feasible enough to bear the load.

Provincial Minister Transport KP formally inaugurated BRT Zu Peshawar mobile application in a ceremony held at TransPeshawar head office. Minister Transport stated that in order to facilitate the public by giving them smart access to BRT followed by meeting the needs of modern technology, TransPeshawar has developed Mobile based application, which is the first of its kind in Pakistan.

The efforts of the team for this mobile application is quite commendable. He added that this mobile-based application is designed to provide access to a variety of features of Zu system i-e easy registration process, trip planner, Zu credit with Zu wallet, easy top-up, real-time bus schedule, locate nearby bicycle station, travel history followed by others and fare payments through mobile devices.

He said citizens must use this app as this would also be helpful in the fight against COVID-19 and for those people who don't want to purchase ZU Cards.

Provincial Minister Transport said that the BRT project is highly appreciated by the public and from the ridership since its beginning is self-explanatory of the statement.

