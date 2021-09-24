UrduPoint.com

Transport Minister Inaugurates Smart Card For International Driving

Sumaira FH 19 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 02:58 PM

Provincial Transport Minister, Malik Shah Muhammad Khan here Friday inaugurated Smart Cart System for International Driving

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Transport Minister, Malik Shah Muhammad Khan here Friday inaugurated Smart Cart System for International Driving.

Accompanied by Secretary Transport, Manzoor Ahmad, Director Transport, Fahad Ikram Qazi and officers concerned, the KP Transport Minister before inaugurating the International Smart Card, paid a detailed visit to International Driving License Center and inspected the information and other counters.

Talking on the occasion, he said, "The International Card System was the need of the hour and we have to catch up with the fast changing modern technology scenario. We were digitalizing the transport system," He said that abandoning the old manual system and shifting on smart card was a notable achievement.

The new system, he said, would bring significant improvement in the transport system and generate sizable revenue.

The International Smart Card, he hoped, would also help enhance the remittances from drivers working in gulf and other countries.

With regard to BRT, the Minister said it was the most successful transport project of the country and the people have largely acknowledged it for their welfare adding the BRT has now become a prerequisite for the people traveling inside the district.

He said the purpose behind the BRT project was to provide relief and better transportation facilities to the people and now they could travel in air-conditioned buses in open space with minimal fares.

He said that BRT was not meant to earn money but to provide relief to the people from decades old unsafe buses and wagons.

