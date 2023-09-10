Transport Minister inquires after those injured in metro bus accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister Transport Ibrahim Murad conducted a visit to the emergency department of Ganga Ram Hospital, here on Sunday.

He inquired about the wellbeing of individuals injured in the metro bus incident and assessed the available medical facilities. The minister directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

During the visit, Minister Ibrahim Murad stated that as a result of the incident, 10 individuals were injured, and the hospital was currently providing the best medical treatment to the patients.

An order has been issued to initiate an investigation into the incident. Action would be taken against those responsible for negligence in the metro bus incident, he warned.

Ibrahim Murad emphasised that the Punjab government would bear all expenses for the treatment and care of the injured citizens. He also mentioned that comprehensive planning and necessary measures would be taken in the future to prevent such incidents. "May Allah grant a speedy recovery to all the injured individuals in this incident," he prayed.