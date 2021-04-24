UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transport Minister KP Visits Sasta Bazaar In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:11 PM

Transport Minister KP visits Sasta bazaar in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport Shah Muhammad Khan along with ex-law minister KP Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi and Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed have visited Sasta bazaar and main bazaar of Kohat and inspected availability of food items there.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed has briefed the minister about Sasta bazaar in Kohat having 120 stalls in it along with establishment of a complaint cell. The Minister during his rounds of the Sasta Bazaars and Main Bazaars also talked to customers as well and heard their concerns regarding price hike and availability of flour, ghee, sugar, beef, fruits, vegetables, milk etc.

The Minister has also inspected meat shops in the main bazaar of Kohat in response to the complaints of the people conveyed to him by people in Sasta bazaar of Kohat and has directed ADC to take prompt measures regarding availability of mutton, beef, vegetables and fruits on reasonable prices to public.

While talking to newsmen Transport Minister of KP Shah Muhammad Khan said that in compliance with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister of KP Mahmood Khan has directed his cabinet members to carry out inspection visits of Sasta bazaars in province on daily basis and check the rates of edibles items.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat Price Cabinet Flour

Recent Stories

LHC will take up Khawaja Asif’s bail plea on Apr ..

6 minutes ago

Court’s decision to auction Nawaz Sharif’s pro ..

13 minutes ago

Huge fire breaks out in electronic factory Lahore; ..

4 minutes ago

Fawad says in these difficult times our prayers wi ..

4 minutes ago

Distt admin to impose smart lockdown at five place ..

4 minutes ago

CPEC emerges as boon for Pakistan, China strategic ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.