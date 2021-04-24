Transport Minister KP visits Sasta bazaar in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport Shah Muhammad Khan along with ex-law minister KP Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi and Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed have visited Sasta bazaar and main bazaar of Kohat and inspected availability of food items there.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed has briefed the minister about Sasta bazaar in Kohat having 120 stalls in it along with establishment of a complaint cell. The Minister during his rounds of the Sasta Bazaars and Main Bazaars also talked to customers as well and heard their concerns regarding price hike and availability of flour, ghee, sugar, beef, fruits, vegetables, milk etc.

The Minister has also inspected meat shops in the main bazaar of Kohat in response to the complaints of the people conveyed to him by people in Sasta bazaar of Kohat and has directed ADC to take prompt measures regarding availability of mutton, beef, vegetables and fruits on reasonable prices to public.

While talking to newsmen Transport Minister of KP Shah Muhammad Khan said that in compliance with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister of KP Mahmood Khan has directed his cabinet members to carry out inspection visits of Sasta bazaars in province on daily basis and check the rates of edibles items.