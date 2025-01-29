Transport minister reviews construction of EV bus depot in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Bilal Akbar Khan Wednesday visited the ongoing construction site of the Bus Depot in Green Town, Lahore, which is being developed to accommodate electric buses.

During the visit, he conducted a thorough inspection of the state-of-the-art Punjab Transport Company (PTC) depot, which is specifically being designed for electric buses.

The minister directed that the pace of work be increased, while ensuring that the highest standards of quality are maintained throughout the construction process. Bilal Akbar Khan also observed the 27 electric buses imported from China.

Talking to the media, he expressed confidence that preparations for operating electric buses in Lahore are complete and that these buses will be operational on the city's roads by February 15. He further assured that the modern Green Bus Depot would be completed soon, equipped with cutting-edge facilities.

This new depot is being built with a focus on sustainability and will operate entirely on solar energy. It will feature the fastest charging points for the electric buses, ensuring quick turnarounds.

Additionally, the depot will be equipped with advanced service points to manage operations and maintenance of the buses effectively.

Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan highlighted that these 27 electric buses will serve as part of a pilot project, and once successful, the program will be expanded. Hundreds of electric buses will be deployed in Lahore and other major cities across Punjab. The minister further acknowledged that these efforts are part of a larger vision by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has initiated several welfare projects for the public, including eco-friendly transport, which he described as a significant gift to the people of Punjab.

He said that the Punjab government is committed to creating a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable transport system, in line with global environmental standards. The introduction of electric buses will not only help reduce pollution but will also improve the overall public transport experience in the province, he added.