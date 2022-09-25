Transport Minister suspends MVE during Sheikhupura visit

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema visited Sheikhupura on Sunday and suspended Motor Vehicle Examiner (MVE) Ahmad Saeed over poor performance.

The minister suspended MVE over the complaint of Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sheikhupura for not performing his duties and negligence, said a handout issued here.

Cheema warned that there was no room for negligence in the department and every employee would have to deliver.

Later, the minister visited District Headquarter (DHQ) hospital Sheikhupura and inspected the cleanliness arrangements, provision of medical facilities to the patients and availability of medicines there.

Muneeb Sultan Cheema also chaired a meeting at DC Sheikhupura office and met PTI office bearers. Minister Law Punjab Khurram Virk also accompanied him.