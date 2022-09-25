UrduPoint.com

Transport Minister Suspends MVE During Sheikhupura Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Transport Minister suspends MVE during Sheikhupura visit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema visited Sheikhupura on Sunday and suspended Motor Vehicle Examiner (MVE) Ahmad Saeed over poor performance.

The minister suspended MVE over the complaint of Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sheikhupura for not performing his duties and negligence, said a handout issued here.

Cheema warned that there was no room for negligence in the department and every employee would have to deliver.

Later, the minister visited District Headquarter (DHQ) hospital Sheikhupura and inspected the cleanliness arrangements, provision of medical facilities to the patients and availability of medicines there.

Muneeb Sultan Cheema also chaired a meeting at DC Sheikhupura office and met PTI office bearers. Minister Law Punjab Khurram Virk also accompanied him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Punjab Vehicle RTA Sheikhupura Sunday Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

9 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

18 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

18 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

18 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.