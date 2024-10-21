Open Menu

Transport Minister Vows Swift Resolution Of Transporters’ Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Transport Minister vows swift resolution of transporters’ issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan assured the transporters

that their problems would be resolved promptly.

He assured during a meeting with representatives of Pakistan Mini Mazda

Association at Transport House who called on him here on Monday.

The meeting discussed the concerns of goods transporters which was

attended by Transport Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi and other officials,

focused on the issues presented by the association in their charter of

demands, highlighting the difficulties faced by mini Mazda goods transporters.

The minister directed the Transport Secretary and Provincial Transport

Authority (PTA) Secretary to take immediate, necessary actions to address

the issues.

Emphasizing the vital role of transporters in sustaining national development,

the minister stated that the government was committed to resolving their

challenges within the framework of law. He also warned against any unjust

treatment by officials, promising strict action against those who unnecessarily

penalize or halt vehicles without reason.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Vehicles Government Mazda Mini

Recent Stories

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third ..

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway

2 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Me ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

3 hours ago
 Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26t ..

Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment

3 hours ago
 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chau ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son

3 hours ago
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendm ..

Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..

3 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks contr ..

Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media

4 hours ago
 26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of ..

26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?

5 hours ago
 Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of nationa ..

Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM

6 hours ago
 Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment ..

Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan