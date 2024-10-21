Transport Minister Vows Swift Resolution Of Transporters’ Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan assured the transporters
that their problems would be resolved promptly.
He assured during a meeting with representatives of Pakistan Mini Mazda
Association at Transport House who called on him here on Monday.
The meeting discussed the concerns of goods transporters which was
attended by Transport Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi and other officials,
focused on the issues presented by the association in their charter of
demands, highlighting the difficulties faced by mini Mazda goods transporters.
The minister directed the Transport Secretary and Provincial Transport
Authority (PTA) Secretary to take immediate, necessary actions to address
the issues.
Emphasizing the vital role of transporters in sustaining national development,
the minister stated that the government was committed to resolving their
challenges within the framework of law. He also warned against any unjust
treatment by officials, promising strict action against those who unnecessarily
penalize or halt vehicles without reason.
