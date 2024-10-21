Transport Minister vows swift resolution of transporters’ issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan assured the transporters

that their problems would be resolved promptly.

He assured during a meeting with representatives of Pakistan Mini Mazda

Association at Transport House who called on him here on Monday.

The meeting discussed the concerns of goods transporters which was

attended by Transport Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi and other officials,

focused on the issues presented by the association in their charter of

demands, highlighting the difficulties faced by mini Mazda goods transporters.

The minister directed the Transport Secretary and Provincial Transport

Authority (PTA) Secretary to take immediate, necessary actions to address

the issues.

Emphasizing the vital role of transporters in sustaining national development,

the minister stated that the government was committed to resolving their

challenges within the framework of law. He also warned against any unjust

treatment by officials, promising strict action against those who unnecessarily

penalize or halt vehicles without reason.