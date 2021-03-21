Transport official pay visit to different buses terminals in City

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Department of Transport and Mass Transit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched operation to implement corona SOPs across the province here on Sunday with Director Transport and Mass Transit KP Arshad Khan Afridi paying a surprise visit to buses, coaches terminals in Peshawar.

Arhsad Khan Afridi expressed his dissatisfaction over the violation of corona SOPs in bus and coaches terminals by the transporters and passengers and warned them to take stern action against the people by fining them besides sealing off the buses terminals.

Director Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showed displeasure at bus owners and contractors and directed the officials concerned to take immediate action by sealing down such bus terminals not following the government instructions about adopting of Corona SOPs.

Passengers who did not wear face masks and violated SOPs were fined at the same time and in case of non-implementation of SOPs, the provincial government will be forced to close public transport, he said during his visit and meeting with transporters.

Director Transport Arshad Khan Afridi also directed that the corona SOPs should be clearly displayed in all bus stands and implementation should be ensured. He said it should be ensured that all passengers maintain social distance and wear masks while travelling. Regular sanitizers should be provided at bus stands and hand washing facilities should be provided to passengers with soap, Director Transport said, adding, all vehicle crews should be provided regular training on implementation of SOPs.

According to the directive of the provincial government, violation of coronavirus SOPs will not be tolerated in any case, he informed the passengers during his visit.