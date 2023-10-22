Transport officials ordered for launching crackdown against overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Zafarullah Khan Umarzai, Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Transport and Housing has issued clear directives for transport officials to take immediate action against those overcharging the passengers.

He directed the officials to pay daily visits to different bus terminals, coaching stands and take stern action against drivers who overcharge passengers, ensuring that the benefits of reduced petroleum prices are passed on to the general population.

In compliance with the caretaker provincial government's special instructions and the guidance of the Special Assistant for Transport, the Provincial Transport Authority and Regional Transport Authority have launched an extensive operation in collaboration with the district administration. They have initiated visits to locations such as T-road and others, commencing legal proceedings against those found overcharging passengers.

The Motor Vehicle Examiner in Peshawar, along with Traffic Inspection Staff (TIS), have been promptly addressing this issue by issuing challans to several drivers who have been overcharging the passengers. The authorities are now instructed to perform daily inspections at transport bases and bus terminals, scrutinizing fare collection from passengers. The drivers engaged in overcharging will face route permit suspension and vehicle owners will be subjected to fines.

Emphasizing the caretaker provincial government's commitment to extending the benefits of reduced fuel prices to the public, Zafarullah Khan Umarzai stressed that there should be no leniency in dealing with those who charge excessive fares; they must be met with strong measures.

APP/ijz/1835