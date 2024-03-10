Transport officials recover excess fares charged from passengers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) As part of the ongoing exercise against the public transport vehicles charging excess fares from the passengers, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hyderabad on Sunday recovered Rs 96,0000 from 91 vehicles in excessive fares.

Secretary RTA Saleem Memon informed that they also imposed Rs17,000 fine on the transporters.

He said time and again they had warned the transporters to charge the fares as per the rates which had been approved by the government.