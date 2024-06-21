Open Menu

Transport Owners Fined For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Regional Transport Authority challaned 43 vehicles and impounded four of them in a special drive against overcharging here on Friday.

According to official sources, RTA teams, supervised by the secretary, also returned an overcharged fare of Rs 41,345 to passengers of buses and vans. In addition, the teams imposed a Rs220,000 fine on transport owners, drivers and one driver was also booked.

