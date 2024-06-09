Open Menu

Transport Owners Warned Against Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sargodha has warned transport owners against overcharging people going to hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families.

According to a RTA spokesman, stern action would be taken against transport owners for overcharging and overloading. The staff concerned had been directed to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in buses and vans, especially before Eid-ul-Azha, he said.

Checking continues at different places, he said, adding that strict action would be taken on the spot and excess fares would be returned to passengers.

The commissioner also directed the RTA secretary to control fares and take strict action against the violators without any discrimination. Special squads have also been deployed at bus and van stands to control overcharging and overloading, he said adding, a special control room had also been set up at RTA office to monitor the teams.

Transport owners and the management of bus terminals have also been instructed to ensure implementation of the orders in letter and spirit, else strict action would be taken against violators, he added.

Meanwhile, all bus and van terminals including the railway station on Saturday and Sunday were jam-packed with passengers who were leaving for their native towns to celebrate Eid with their families.

The passengers were seen running from one bus stand to the other in search of tickets, while transport owners, taking full advantage of the situation, were demanding extra fares from them. A huge rush of passengers could be witnessed at all bus terminals and also at the Sargodha railway station on Saturday and Sunday.

Transport owners at 47 Adda, Sillanwali Adda, Luk Adda, Lorry Adda, Shaheen Abad Adda were demanding extra fares from passengers.

