Transport Secretary conducts inspection of vehicles for compliance with essential regulation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary Transport for Hazara Division Umar Khan accompanied by inspection team Tuesday conducted an inspection at the Havelian Interchange to Havelian Maira.

The inspection team, which included SP Traffic Havelian Semina Zafar, Excise Inspector, Motor Vehicle Examiner, Inspector NH&A and weight staff, examined various aspects of the traffic operation.

The Primary focus of this thorough inspection was to verify compliance with essential regulations governing the transportation sector. Vehicles were scrutinized for the presence of valid route permits, fitness certificates, and adherence to loading restrictions.

During the inspection, it was revealed that several vehicles did not possess the required route permits, leading to the imposition of fines.

Moreover, the Secretary of Transport issued instructions to rectify these deficiencies promptly and vehicles found to exceed designated weight limits were imposed fines for their non-compliance.

The weight staff played a vital role in the inspection, conducting fitness assessments of the vehicles on the spot and promptly issuing fitness certificates when appropriate.

Secretary Umar Khan, in a statement during the inspection, emphasized the importance of adhering to regulatory requirements. He directed vehicle owners and operators to take immediate action if their vehicles lacked thenecessary route permits. The secretary stated that vehicles operating without valid route permits would not bepermitted to continue their operations on the designated routes.