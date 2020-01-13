Transport sector to formally get status of industry soon : Governor

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said that Federal Minister for Industries was being coordinated to formally grant transport sector a status of an industry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said that Federal Minister for Industries was being coordinated to formally grant transport sector a status of an industry.

In a meeting with transporters at Maripur Truck stand, he said that the legitimate demands of goods transporters were accepted, according to a press released issued here.

The transporters on the occasion announced to end their strike after successful talks with the Governor. Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Malik Shehzad Awan was also present.

Imran Ismail thanked the transporters for reposing confidence in the government.

He said that land, measuring 13 acres in Port Qasim, would be handed over to transporters for truck stand.

The Governor appealed to the transporters to join hands with the government for the development and progress of the country.