Transport, security and leaves major concerns of Female journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The female journalists of the Federal capital have termed lack of transport facilities, security, inadequate medical facilities and maternity leaves etc were major challenges for them to discharge their professional liabilities.

"In the absence of public bus service connecting all commercial and residential areas of the twin cities, Media organizations should provide transport especially for afternoon shifts", a senior journalist Fouzia Shahid said here Monday.

She told this scribe that, the influx of unemployed youth from universities has created excessive competition and female journalists fail to compete with their male colleagues due to inadequate security against street crimes and harassment.

Despite heavy work load, she added, their respective media organizations are reluctant to ensure provision of basic requirements for them, which are prerequisite for performing as journalist.

She said that they are working in every type and section of journalism but still their employers failed to put in place the required support system to enable female journalists to work with mental peace. The provision of 90 days maternity leave and setting up of day care facility for working women is still a farfetched idea in most of the media organizations, she said.

Another journalist, Shabnum Khan said the female journalists usually complain about limited maternity leaves, poor transport facilities in the twin cities, delay in payment of salaries and lack of job security.

The number of new comer female journalists is increasing day by day but the working environment for the woman folk is not improving, she added.

"How the media can reflect public opinion fairly when the sector is so naive to the basic needs of a large number of female journalists working in the media houses now- a- days," she said.

Another senior journalist, Shabiha Naqvi said the media industry has not made enough arrangements to create a sense of security among female journalists in reference to their genuine concerns and safety issues She urged the employers to provide female journalists transport facilities for pick and drop from home and office besides to and from assignment spots to avoid any untoward incident.

"Despite these challenges, increasing numbers of female journalists working in media are true role models for other women," another female journalist Madiha Parveen said.

