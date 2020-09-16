UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transport, Security And Leaves Major Concerns Of Female Journalists

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Transport, security and leaves major concerns of Female journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The female journalists of the Federal capital have termed lack of transport facilities, security, inadequate medical facilities and maternity leaves etc were major challenges for them to discharge their professional liabilities.

"In the absence of public bus service connecting all commercial and residential areas of the twin cities, Media organizations should provide transport especially for afternoon shifts", a senior journalist Fouzia Shahid said here Monday.

She told this scribe that, the influx of unemployed youth from universities has created excessive competition and female journalists fail to compete with their male colleagues due to inadequate security against street crimes and harassment.

Despite heavy work load, she added, their respective media organizations are reluctant to ensure provision of basic requirements for them, which are prerequisite for performing as journalist.

She said that they are working in every type and section of journalism but still their employers failed to put in place the required support system to enable female journalists to work with mental peace. The provision of 90 days maternity leave and setting up of day care facility for working women is still a farfetched idea in most of the media organizations, she said.

Another journalist, Shabnum Khan said the female journalists usually complain about limited maternity leaves, poor transport facilities in the twin cities, delay in payment of salaries and lack of job security.

The number of new comer female journalists is increasing day by day but the working environment for the woman folk is not improving, she added.

"How the media can reflect public opinion fairly when the sector is so naive to the basic needs of a large number of female journalists working in the media houses now- a- days," she said.

Another senior journalist, Shabiha Naqvi said the media industry has not made enough arrangements to create a sense of security among female journalists in reference to their genuine concerns and safety issues She urged the employers to provide female journalists transport facilities for pick and drop from home and office besides to and from assignment spots to avoid any untoward incident.

"Despite these challenges, increasing numbers of female journalists working in media are true role models for other women," another female journalist Madiha Parveen said.

P:ffr/X:ftp/L:tsw/E:tsw/I:abs P:11:33/X:11:35/L:11:35/E:11:359/16/2020 11:35:04 AMversion: 0

Related Topics

Poor Job Male Women Media All From Industry P

Recent Stories

Yushihide Suga to become next PM of Japan today

8 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif apologizes over statement about Mot ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan reports four deaths, 665 new cases of Cov ..

1 hour ago

Govt believes in strengthening of religious semina ..

2 hours ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA challengi ..

2 hours ago

PM vows to pursue motorway rape incident case to c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.