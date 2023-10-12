Open Menu

Transport Secy Assess Standard Of Service Delivery In Bus Terminal, License Branch

Provincial Secretary Transport, Zia-ul Haq here Thursday visited Peshawar Bus Terminal and Driving License Branch and assessed the standard of service at these facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Provincial Secretary Transport, Zia-ul Haq here Thursday visited Peshawar Bus Terminal and Driving License Branch and assessed the standard of service at these facilities.

He was accompanied by Noor ul Amin, Additional Secretary of Transport, and Zeeshan Abdullah, Director of Transport.

He evaluated the standard of services and issued directives to make necessary improvements for public facilitation.

Later he inspected Peshawar Vehicle Emission Testing Stations (VETS) and Motor Vehicle Examination Stations (MVES) offices. He directed to enhance service delivery at VETS and MVES and highlighted their significance for passenger safety.

