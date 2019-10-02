UrduPoint.com
Transport Stands Of 36 Districts Of Punjab To Be Upgraded

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 06:41 PM

In order to provide better travelling facilities, the Provincial Transport Department has decided in principle to upgrade transport stands of 36 districts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :In order to provide better travelling facilities, the Provincial Transport Department has decided in principle to upgrade transport stands of 36 districts of Punjab.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi at the civil secretariat here on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed in detail various suggestions regarding upgradation of all the C-class transport stands across the province.

It was decided in the meeting that a development scheme be prepared for upgradation of the stands providing public transport. The meeting also reviewed suggestions about service level agreement between the transport and local government departments for upgrading C-class stands.

A high-level technical committee would present its comprehensive recommendations in seven days in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said the transport department was working on reforms to provide better travelling facilities to the commuters besides making the department at par of international standard.

Secretary Transport Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani, Secretary Local Government Javed Ahmed Qazi, Additional Secretary Development Local Government Anwar Masood, Secretary Punjab Provincial Authority Chaudhry Iqbal and other officials concerned attended the meeting.

