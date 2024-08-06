- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Transport system of entire province to be upgraded, says Punjab Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar ..
Transport System Of Entire Province To Be Upgraded, Says Punjab Minister For Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 08:08 PM
Punjab Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan on Tuesday said the transport system of the entire province would be improved and upgraded as per directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Punjab Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan on Tuesday said the transport system of the entire province would be improved and upgraded as per directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He expressed these views during visit to to the main bus stand located in the center of the city and under construction vehicle stand.
He further said that public transport was not allowed to come on the roads without fitness certificate.
The minister informed that digital fitness system was being brought for the fitness of public transport for public safety under which fitness certificates and vehicle number plates will be attached together with QR code.
He said that the fitness of the vehicle will be checked through the QR code. He said that vehicles emitting smoke will not be allowed on the roads to prevent environmental pollution.
He further said that reduction in fares was also being ensured after reduction in the prices of petroleum products.
The provincial minister urged the passengers to get their complaints registered by dialing the helpline in case of extra fare collection.
He said that public transport will not be allowed to run on LPG and public transport and not without a route permit.
The provincial minister said that the Punjab government was trying hard to provide facilities to the people.
He said that serving the masses was top priority of the Punjab government.
The Minister also checked the ticket counter, bus sheds, water coolers installed for supplying cold drinking water and compound washrooms for the convenience of passengers at the bus stand.
Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan also reviewed in detail all the facilities provided to the passengers at the stand.
He directed the district administration to ensure the provision of best facilities to the passengers. On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syeda Amna Maududi and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali were present.
Meanwhile, the provincial minister also met the transporters and inquired about their problems. He assured to solve the problems faced by the transporters on priority basis.
Recent Stories
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases19 minutes ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food19 minutes ago
-
Police officials appreciated19 minutes ago
-
Bilawal briefed on Sukkur's development Projects & dewatering efforts19 minutes ago
-
Driver dies after trailer collided with divider19 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial22 minutes ago
-
Safi condemns India’s use of pellet guns in IIOJK29 minutes ago
-
Monsoon tree plantation drive organized29 minutes ago
-
OWFDs providing services 24/7 at all Airports to Overseas Pakistanis29 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant project of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park in Islamabad48 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat for stern action against milk adulteration49 minutes ago
-
Railways asks all DS to accelerate efforts for retrieving occupied land49 minutes ago