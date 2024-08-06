Transport system of entire province to be upgraded, says Punjab Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan

Open Menu

Published August 06, 2024 | 08:08 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Punjab Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan on Tuesday said the transport system of the entire province would be improved and upgraded as per directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed these views during visit to to the main bus stand located in the center of the city and under construction vehicle stand.

He further said that public transport was not allowed to come on the roads without fitness certificate.

The minister informed that digital fitness system was being brought for the fitness of public transport for public safety under which fitness certificates and vehicle number plates will be attached together with QR code.

He said that the fitness of the vehicle will be checked through the QR code. He said that vehicles emitting smoke will not be allowed on the roads to prevent environmental pollution.

He further said that reduction in fares was also being ensured after reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

The provincial minister urged the passengers to get their complaints registered by dialing the helpline in case of extra fare collection.

He said that public transport will not be allowed to run on LPG and public transport and not without a route permit.

The provincial minister said that the Punjab government was trying hard to provide facilities to the people.

He said that serving the masses was top priority of the Punjab government.

The Minister also checked the ticket counter, bus sheds, water coolers installed for supplying cold drinking water and compound washrooms for the convenience of passengers at the bus stand.

Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan also reviewed in detail all the facilities provided to the passengers at the stand.

He directed the district administration to ensure the provision of best facilities to the passengers. On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syeda Amna Maududi and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali were present.

Meanwhile, the provincial minister also met the transporters and inquired about their problems. He assured to solve the problems faced by the transporters on priority basis.

