Transport Union Announces Wheel Jam Strike Against Illegitimate Fines
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM
HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) All Pakistan Goods Transporters on Sunday have met in Hattar and have announced a wheel jam strike in response to what they describe as illegitimate fines imposed by traffic and other police across the country.
The decision was made during a meeting held at Hattar, attended by transporters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and other regions.
The union declared that if their 18 demands are not addressed, they will stop their vehicles at various locations across the country starting the night of October 21.
They claim that in addition to the traffic police, 18 different police departments frequently interact with goods transporters, including city police, highway police, motorway police, customs police, patrolling police, anti-car lifting police, and the RTC Secretary of Insurance.
These departments allegedly stop goods transport vehicles and impose heavy fines multiple times a day.
Union leaders stated that the fines are so excessive that transporters struggle to earn enough to cover their costs and save money for their expenses. They also highlighted that while they pay toll taxes, the government has yet to introduce any favourable policies for goods transporters.
