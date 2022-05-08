UrduPoint.com

Transport Vehicles Fined For Charging Extra Fares From Passengers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Transport vehicles fined for charging extra fares from passengers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has imposed a fine of thousands of rupees on transport vehicles for charging more than the official fare.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner/Chairman Regional Transport Authority Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Secretary RTA Waheed Panhwer took action against transport vehicles violating government orders with regard to public vehicle fares and recovered extra fare of Rs.

72000 from public transport drivers.

Panhwer also imposed fine of Rs 41000 against vehicle drivers for charging extra fares from passengers.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Vehicle RTA From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

8 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

17 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

17 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

17 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.