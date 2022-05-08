Transport vehicles fined for charging extra fares from passengers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has imposed a fine of thousands of rupees on transport vehicles for charging more than the official fare.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner/Chairman Regional Transport Authority Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Secretary RTA Waheed Panhwer took action against transport vehicles violating government orders with regard to public vehicle fares and recovered extra fare of Rs.

72000 from public transport drivers.

Panhwer also imposed fine of Rs 41000 against vehicle drivers for charging extra fares from passengers.