Transportation Of 11th Tranche Of PPE Kits To Corona Warriors Completed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 02:18 PM

Transportation of 11th tranche of PPE kits to corona warriors completed

The distribution of 11th tranche of thousands of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits has been completed on Thursday by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in an attempt to provide safety to the corona warriors fighting the pandemic at across the country hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The distribution of 11th tranche of thousands of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits has been completed on Thursday by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in an attempt to provide safety to the corona warriors fighting the pandemic at across the country hospitals.

According to NDMA spokesman, the PPE kits, which included face masks, gloves, shoe covers, medical gowns, surgical caps, plastic boots and goggles has been transported on Thursday morning to Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The sent items to Punjab included some 320,426 face masks, 146,972 protective suits, 185,447 medical gowns, 220,093 pair of gloves,34,688 surgical caps and 140,000 protective goggles.

Likewise, as many as 36,620 face masks including N95 and KN 95 surgical masks, 16,797 protective suits, 21,194 medical gowns, 25,153 pair of gloves,3,964 surgical caps, 16,000 protective goggles have been dispatched to AJK.

The 11th tranche of COVID-19 safety tool kits had already been sent to Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospitals.

