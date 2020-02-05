Transportation Of Flour Banned In Lower Dir
Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 04:06 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :District Administration under section 144 has imposed ban on the transportation of flour from limits of the district.
Anyone found guilty of violating the order would be prosecuted under section 188, said an official statement issue here on Wednesday.