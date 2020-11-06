Transportation of imported sugar underway in province

Punjab Cane Commissioner Muhammad Zaman Wattoo on Friday said that transportation of imported sugar was underway in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Cane Commissioner Muhammad Zaman Wattoo on Friday said that transportation of imported sugar was underway in the province.

According to official sources here, he said that three ships from Algeria, Dubai and Egypt carrying overall 103,700 metric tonnes of sugar had arrived in the country.

He said that so far over almost 18,000 metric tonnes of sugar had been sent to various districts.

Muhammad Zaman Wattoo said that remaining two ships carrying 26,700 and 25,000 metri tonnes of sugar would arrive in the country in next few days.