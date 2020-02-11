Transportation Of "Langar" To Designated Points Become Headache For Officials

Transportation of "Langar" from Saylani Foundation to the designated points of government Langar spots has become headache for officials and they are compelled to pay transport fare of the their own pockets

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Transportation of "Langar" from Saylani Foundation to the designated points of government Langar spots has become headache for officials and they are compelled to pay transport fare of the their own pockets.The inner sources have revealed that currently the officials of district administration are doing to duty of Langar transportation from Saylani Foundation F-10 to Tamari and Barakahu.Now the officials have prepared a plan to disclose the whole story.

Sources further stated that transport fare of Langar from Saylani Foundation F-10 to Tamari and Barakahu is Rs 900 and they paying this from their own pockets. Most of the officials stated they compelled to do this despite of fact they not financially strong enough.

They are now going to register a complaint in PM Citizen Portal.Sources further revealed that employees informed the interior ministry through a unnamed letter. It was worth mentioned here that Saylani Foundation itself transported Langer to G-9 Peshawar Mor and Sabzi Mandi distribution spots.Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently inaugurated the Ehsaas-Saylani Langar Scheme one of the projects of the government's Ehsaas Programme that aims to combat hunger throughout the country in Islamabad.The scheme, which has been launched in coordination with the Saylani Trust, one of the country's biggest welfare organisations, aims to provide hygienic food to the poor.