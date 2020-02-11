UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transportation Of "Langar" To Designated Points Become Headache For Officials

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:00 PM

Transportation of

Transportation of "Langar" from Saylani Foundation to the designated points of government Langar spots has become headache for officials and they are compelled to pay transport fare of the their own pockets

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Transportation of "Langar" from Saylani Foundation to the designated points of government Langar spots has become headache for officials and they are compelled to pay transport fare of the their own pockets.The inner sources have revealed that currently the officials of district administration are doing to duty of Langar transportation from Saylani Foundation F-10 to Tamari and Barakahu.Now the officials have prepared a plan to disclose the whole story.

Sources further stated that transport fare of Langar from Saylani Foundation F-10 to Tamari and Barakahu is Rs 900 and they paying this from their own pockets. Most of the officials stated they compelled to do this despite of fact they not financially strong enough.

They are now going to register a complaint in PM Citizen Portal.Sources further revealed that employees informed the interior ministry through a unnamed letter. It was worth mentioned here that Saylani Foundation itself transported Langer to G-9 Peshawar Mor and Sabzi Mandi distribution spots.Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently inaugurated the Ehsaas-Saylani Langar Scheme one of the projects of the government's Ehsaas Programme that aims to combat hunger throughout the country in Islamabad.The scheme, which has been launched in coordination with the Saylani Trust, one of the country's biggest welfare organisations, aims to provide hygienic food to the poor.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Interior Ministry Poor From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emperor of Japan on Natio ..

6 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr visits Ras Al Khaimah Government Med ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Federal National Counci ..

51 minutes ago

PTCL announces 5% Final Cash Dividend

58 minutes ago

PHA intensifies tree plantation drive in Faisalaba ..

6 minutes ago

EU warns UK not to kid itself on 'equivalence' for ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.