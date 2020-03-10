UrduPoint.com
Transportation Security Administration Officials Visit Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:13 PM

Transportation Security Administration Officials Visit Pakistan

Officials from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the U.S. Government agency that oversees airport and air carrier security, will visit Islamabad’s airport, view Pakistan’s aviation security infrastructure, and meet with their Pakistani civil aviation counterparts this week

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020) Officials from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the U.S. Government agency that oversees airport and air carrier security, will visit Islamabad’s airport, view Pakistan’s aviation security infrastructure, and meet with their Pakistani civil aviation counterparts this week. During the visit to the Islamabad airport, TSA will meet with representatives from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and the Ministry of Aviation to identify international security standards. TSA has been invited by PIA to conduct a formal assessment of security standards at the Islamabad International Airport. There are no imminent plans for direct flights between Pakistan and the United States.

Speaking of his interactions in Pakistan, TSA Attaché Daniel McQuaid noted, “Secure international air travel is essential to facilitate trade and connections and fostering stronger bonds between the United States and Pakistan. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority as we explore additional areas of cooperation and the possibility of capacity development.”

This trip was organized as part of the U.S. Mission to Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties and air connectivity between the United States and Pakistan. The United States remains committed to partnering with Pakistan for a prosperous future.

