Transporter fined for ignoring coronavirus SOPs

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration imposed fine on a transporters for neglecting coronavirus standard operating procedures, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail inspected different bazaars and wagon stands to ensure strict adherence to COVID 19 SOPs and imposed fine Rs 7000 on an owner of wagon for violation of COVID 19 SOPs.

He also issued warning to some shopkeepers and stated that nobody would be allowed to operate business without implementation of SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi in a statement advices the peoples to strictly follow the SOPs in public transport and markets in order to control COVID-19 virus from spreading.

Similarly, anti encroachment squad of municipal corporation also inspected Akbar Bazaar and removed encroachments, causing smooth flow of traffic.