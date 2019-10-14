Transporter murdered, abducted child recovered in Lakki

(@imziishan)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::A transporter was gunned down in Umer Abad Street here on Monday, police said.

According to police report, a transporter Hamidullah was allegedly killed for providing shelter to a proclaimed offender at his house. Police have register case against one Karim for killing Hamidullah.

Meanwhile, Lakki police have safely recovered a 7-year-old child from the custody of abductors.

Police said the child named Ubaid was kidnapped by motorcyclists for ransom.

Police further said that a quick action was taken against the abductors and the child was recovered. Both the abductors were taken into custody and a case was registered against them.