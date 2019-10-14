UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transporter Murdered, Abducted Child Recovered In Lakki

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:50 PM

Transporter murdered, abducted child recovered in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::A transporter was gunned down in Umer Abad Street here on Monday, police said.

According to police report, a transporter Hamidullah was allegedly killed for providing shelter to a proclaimed offender at his house. Police have register case against one Karim for killing Hamidullah.

Meanwhile, Lakki police have safely recovered a 7-year-old child from the custody of abductors.

Police said the child named Ubaid was kidnapped by motorcyclists for ransom.

Police further said that a quick action was taken against the abductors and the child was recovered. Both the abductors were taken into custody and a case was registered against them.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa begin their National T20 Cup ca ..

2 minutes ago

UAE, Russia to strengthen cooperation in oil, peac ..

8 minutes ago

1 in 3 Pakistanis sacrificed a Goat on Eid ul Adha ..

8 minutes ago

Zardari’s plea for shifting him from jail to hos ..

39 minutes ago

Babar Azam’s century in vain as Sindh beat Centr ..

1 hour ago

Torture due to refusal to tea: Woman approaches po ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.