Transporters Agree To Resume Service After Successful Talks With Punjab Govt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 26 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:20 PM

Transporters agree to resume service after successful talks with Punjab govt

The transporters will follow the revised SOPs to run busses on GT road and Motorway.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2020) Following successful talks with the Punjab government, All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation announced to resume transport here on Thursday.

Both sides agreed on implementation of certain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of Coronavirus. Under the new SOPs, the government allowed one passenger per seat for those buses running on GT Road after a 20% fare discount and allowed one passenger per two seats for buses running on the motorway without a fare discount.

Punjab Industries, Trade, Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khichi and Secretary transport represented the government during talks with the transports led by Ahmed Shehzad, Asmatullah Niazi and Malik Nadeem.

The transporters, under the agreement, would ensure use of sanitizers and face masks by its staff and the passengers.

Previously, the talks between both sides just came to end in a deadlock over implementation of SOPs on inter-city transport.

Talking to reporters, Asmatullah Niazi said that they would deliberate over the government’s offer of running busses on the GT road rather than motorway.

