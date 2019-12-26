Transporters announce to observe wheel jam strike on January 02

Transporters have announced to observe wheel jam strike all over the Country to press for acceptance of their demands

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Transporters have announced to observe wheel jam strike all over the Country to press for acceptance of their demands .Chairman Public and Goods Transport Alliance (CPGTA) Azmat Ullah Niazi has said that all additional taxes on Motorways, Highways, Ring roads toll plazas and increase in fines should be withdrawn .

Our doors are open for negotiations with government."Now protest will be staged in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan.

All Air-conditions and none Air-conditions busses will not be available for transport on January 2" said (CPGTA).He further said that apart from this all trucks, Mini Mazdy and trolleys will be on protest.

He has demanded of the government that all additional taxes on Highways, Motorways, Ring road Toll Plazas including increased fines should be withdrawn.He has further concluded that if government doesn't accept our demands the protest will be extended to unspecified time.