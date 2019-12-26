UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transporters Announce To Observe Wheel Jam Strike On January 02

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:58 PM

Transporters announce to observe wheel jam strike on January 02

Transporters have announced to observe wheel jam strike all over the Country to press for acceptance of their demands

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Transporters have announced to observe wheel jam strike all over the Country to press for acceptance of their demands .Chairman Public and Goods Transport Alliance (CPGTA) Azmat Ullah Niazi has said that all additional taxes on Motorways, Highways, Ring roads toll plazas and increase in fines should be withdrawn .

Our doors are open for negotiations with government."Now protest will be staged in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan.

All Air-conditions and none Air-conditions busses will not be available for transport on January 2" said (CPGTA).He further said that apart from this all trucks, Mini Mazdy and trolleys will be on protest.

He has demanded of the government that all additional taxes on Highways, Motorways, Ring road Toll Plazas including increased fines should be withdrawn.He has further concluded that if government doesn't accept our demands the protest will be extended to unspecified time.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Road Alliance January All From Government Mini

Recent Stories

TRA holds 6th ICT Development Forum

16 minutes ago

IHC upholds appointment of Haq as PRCS chairman

27 minutes ago

Speakers for modern technologies in health sector ..

13 minutes ago

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

13 minutes ago

Noor, Amina, Shaista, Tehseena advance to final ro ..

13 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.