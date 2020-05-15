Transporters appeal to lift ban in Mardan

Riaz Khan, President of Transport Union Tehsil Rustam Friday said that they have accepted the new fare after reduction in the price of petroleum products and appealed the government to lift ban because the poor people related to transports were in poor condition due to lockdown

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Riaz Khan, President of Transport Union Tehsil Rustam Friday said that they have accepted the new fare after reduction in the price of petroleum products and appealed the government to lift ban because the poor people related to transports were in poor condition due to lockdown.

He said, the transport community has announced to close the transport first on the order of the provincial government and district administration, but still no relief package was given for unemployed drivers and their helpers, which is not justified act with transport sectors, giving more revenue to government.

He said, during the lockdown, most of the transport community and the people associated with this sector have greatly affected and requested Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir to look into the matters.