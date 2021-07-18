UrduPoint.com
Transporters Arrested Over Violation Of Official Fares

Sun 18th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration took notice of complaints regarding overcharging of commuters by transporters conducted raids on bus stations and arrested several drivers on Sunday.

According to details, the district administration was receiving complaints regarding overcharging by transporters due the influx of commuters ahead of Eidul Azha, said a press release issued here.

In this connection, the officers of district administration inspected bus stations across the provincial metropolis and arrested several drivers on overcharging from commuters.

The overcharged fare was returned to commuters on the spot.

On this occasion, the commuters expressed jubilance and appreciated the performance of district administration.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood has directed administrative officers for conducting inspection of bus stations and action against transporters over violation of the officially issued fare-list.

