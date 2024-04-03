Open Menu

Transporters Asked To Implement Fare Structure During The Eid-ul-Fitr

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Transporters asked to implement fare structure during the Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department has issued a directive to all relevant authorities to ensure that Transporters/ Route Operators adhere to the specified fare structure during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Failure to comply with the regulations will result in punitive action as per the rules. T

he Department is keen on maintaining a fair and transparent system during the festive period to protect consumers from exploitation. Transport operators are urged to follow the instructions for a smooth and hassle-free travel experience for all commuters.

