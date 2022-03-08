UrduPoint.com

Transporters Asked To Reduce Fares After Reduction In Petrol Price

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Transporters asked to reduce fares after reduction in petrol price

District administration Tuesday asked transporters to reduce fares to pass on benefit of recent reduction in petrol price to the people

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :District administration Tuesday asked transporters to reduce fares to pass on benefit of recent reduction in petrol price to the people.

Presiding over a meeting here, additional deputy commissioner general (ADCG) Akhtar Mundhera said that transporters have been told to reduce their fares for commutation of passengers and transportation of goods on inter-city and intra city routes.

Secretary regional transport authority Hina Rehman and other officials were present.

ADCG said that local transport including wagons should reduce fares at least by Rs 10 while other bus and travel companies should extend relief of Rs 100-200 to passengers.

He further stated that the 50 per cent relief announced for the disabled persons should also be enforced in letter and spirit.

