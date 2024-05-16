Transporters asked to reduce fares by 5% on all routes

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema has directed transporters to bring down fares by 5 per cent on all routes in Rawalpindi after the latest reduction in petroleum products.

Chairing a meeting of the transporters and bus stand owners, the DC reviewed the reduction of the fares after drop of petroleum products and the cleanliness of the bus stands. The list of the fares should be displayed at prominent places at all bus stands, he directed.

A special squad should be formed to check the fares daily to implement the reduction in fares, he said adding, the banners should be displayed at bus stands and Suzuki stops to provide awareness to the public regarding the reduction in the fares.

A complaint cell should also be established in the office of the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to register complaints regarding fares, he directed.

DC instructed that a special attention should be paid to the cleanliness at the bus stands.

Hasan Waqar Cheema said that on the directives of the Punjab government, certificates would be issued to the management of the bus stands for good cleanliness arrangements at the bus stands.

Secretary RTA Rashid Mahmood on the occasion said that the citizens could register their complaints on number, 051-9270011.

