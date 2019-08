Secretary Regional Transport Authority Zameer Hussain has directed transporters to remove CNG/LPG cylinders from their vehicles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority Zameer Hussain has directed transporters to remove CNG/LPG cylinders from their vehicles

He said that checking of transport stand has been started by the Transport department and if gas cylinder is found in any vehicle, it will be taken into custody and its owner would face legal action.