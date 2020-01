The Public and Goods Transporters Association (PGTA) on Wednesday announced strike against an increase in toll taxes and fines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Public and Goods Transporters Association (PGTA) on Wednesday announced strike against an increase in toll taxes and fines.

Addressing a press conference here, PGTA President Asmatullah Niazi said the public and goods transport would remain suspended for an indefinite period. He said that protest rallies would be taken out at various entry points of the city and other areas.