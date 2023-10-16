Open Menu

Transporters Bound To Reduce Fares, Freight Charges As Govt Cuts Petrol Prices: Solangi

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Transporters bound to reduce fares, freight charges as govt cuts petrol prices: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Sunday said the transporters were bound to reduce fares and freight charges as the government had significantly decreased prices of petroleum products.

The minister urged the provincial and district administrations to play their role in this regard in order to pass on relief to the masses.

In a post on X formerly Twitter, Solangi said the government had reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs 40 and Rs 15, respectively.

"Whenever prices of these products rose, the transport sector increased freight charges and transportation fares. Now, they (transporters) are bound to provide relief to the masses by reducing them," the minister said in his post.

Related Topics

Petrol Twitter Sunday Post Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regional humanitarian conditions; e ..

17 minutes ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini explores economic ties with Pa ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini explores economic ties with Pakistani counterpart

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses 1st Al Dhafra Camel Rac ..

Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses 1st Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival

2 hours ago
 FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African ..

FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African Parliament

6 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s IHC launches urgent relief airbridge ..

Dubai&#039;s IHC launches urgent relief airbridge to Lebanon and Egypt in light ..

6 hours ago
 Expand North Star 2023 kicks off in Dubai gatherin ..

Expand North Star 2023 kicks off in Dubai gathering game-changing start-ups to a ..

6 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in Internati ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in International Trade and Forfaiting Conf ..

6 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, world&#039;s largest startup ..

7 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DW ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DWTC on the occasion of Internat ..

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss regional developments, effort ..

7 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assemb ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Republic of Korea on sid ..

7 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in GITEX Global 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan