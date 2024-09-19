Open Menu

Transporters, Consumers Welcome Petrol Price Reduction

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) In a welcome move, the government's decision to slash petroleum prices and introduce discounted fares of transports brought smiles to the faces of citizens nationwide on Thursday where mostly citizens called for the continuation of these measures to alleviate the financial burden on the general public.

The government's decision to reduce petrol prices has been widely welcomed by transporters and consumers across the country, a report aired by ptv news channel said.

Transporters have assured prompt implementation of reduced fares, while consumers are thrilled about the decreased financial burden, said a citizen.

Industry experts predict that the decision will stimulate economic growth, increase consumer spending and will benefit the transportation sector.

"This is a great decision by the government. We will immediately implement reduced fares to benefit commuters." Rahim Khan, President, Karachi Transport Association said.

"We appreciate the government's move to reduce petrol prices. This will help increase our profit margins." M. Iqbal, Transporter, Lahore added.

"The price slash will enable us to provide affordable transportation to citizens. We thank the government."

Secretary, Karachi Transport Association added.

"This decision will boost our business and provide relief to consumers. We welcome the move." another transporter in Islamabad said.

"Reduced petrol prices will increase our competitiveness in the market." Tahir Hussain, transporter, Islamabad mentioned.

"I'm thrilled about the petrol price reduction. My daily commute will become affordable." Amna Ali, Student from Islamabad said.

Consumers in Lahore also expressed gratitude, stating that the price slash would reduce their daily expenses and it has reduce 10 to 12 percent transport fares.

Residents in Islamabad while appreciating the government's efforts said that transporters have reduced the daily commuter fares which is a positive move for the economy.

"Finally, some relief, the fare cut will help me manage my expenses better." Nadia Ali, Housewife commented.

"This decrease in fares is a welcome move. It will make my daily travel more affordable." Sara Ahmed, working lady in Islamabad added.

"The 12% fare reduction will save me Rs. 500 on my monthly trips to Lahore." Amir Shahzad, a businessman

added.

"The decreased fares will make education more accessible for students like me." Ali Hassan, a student

of Rawalpindi said.

