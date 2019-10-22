Transporters decry illegal taxes

All Pakistan Goods Transport Owner Association demanded authorities concerned to take action against extortionists and removal of illegal fines over goods transportation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :All Pakistan Goods Transport Owner Association demanded authorities concerned to take action against extortionists and removal of illegal fines over goods transportation.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday,President of the association Maalik Khwaja Mohmand along with other members including Raj Wali Khan and Gulzar Khan.

They said that weight of truck to be fixed in line with inflation rate and avoid charging undue or hidden charges. They said that six check posts in district Peshawar including Ring Road, Inqilaab Road, Kohat Road, Urmurh Road and Sarband were forcibly getting excise duty and market tax illegally and the issue has become nuisance on daily basis for the transporters.

They also demanded provincial government to resolve problems faced by transporters.