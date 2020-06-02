UrduPoint.com
Transporters' Delegation From Khyber Meet IGP KP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:26 PM

A seven members delegation of district Khyber transport called on the Inspector General of Police KP, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi at Central Police office Peshawar on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :A seven members delegation of district Khyber transport called on the Inspector General of Police KP, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi at Central Police office Peshawar on Tuesday.

The members of the delegation informed IGP about their confronting problems.

The IGP gave a patient hearing to their problems and assured that all transporters would be provided peaceful atmosphere for carrying out their business activities.

The IGP stressed upon the delegations to extend help to the Law Enforcing Agencies so as to effectively stop the menace of smuggling.

The IGP directed CCPO to take stern action against those bringing bad name for the police force.

The IGP assured the members of the delegation that all their genuine problems would be solved on priority basis.

The members of the delegation thanked the IGP for giving patient hearing to their problems and assured their full cooperation to the police force and other Law Enforcing Agencies.

Additional IGP Headquarters, DIGs Special Branch, Operations, Headquarters, CCPO and DPO Khyber were also present on this occasion.

