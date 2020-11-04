Transporters' delegation meets minister

Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi and Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghuman on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation of transporters to discuss problems being faced by them and their solution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi and Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghuman on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation of transporters to discuss problems being faced by them and their solution.

The delegation was led by Chairman All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Asmatullah Niazi whereas Additional Commissioner Coordination, Commandant Ring Road Police, SP Traffic Police, Secretary Regional Transport Authority and others were also present.

The provincial minister assured the delegation that their genuine problems would be resolved.

The commissioner said that implementation on demands of transport owners would be ensured besides providing relief to transporters.

A joint team has been constituted which would resolve public transport related problems on the spot, he added.