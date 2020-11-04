UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transporters' Delegation Meets Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:10 PM

Transporters' delegation meets minister

Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi and Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghuman on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation of transporters to discuss problems being faced by them and their solution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi and Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghuman on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation of transporters to discuss problems being faced by them and their solution.

The delegation was led by Chairman All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Asmatullah Niazi whereas Additional Commissioner Coordination, Commandant Ring Road Police, SP Traffic Police, Secretary Regional Transport Authority and others were also present.

The provincial minister assured the delegation that their genuine problems would be resolved.

The commissioner said that implementation on demands of transport owners would be ensured besides providing relief to transporters.

A joint team has been constituted which would resolve public transport related problems on the spot, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Road Traffic Jahanzeb Khan All

Recent Stories

Biden Gaining Bigger Lead on Trump in Key State of ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues dissenting notes of Justice M ..

3 minutes ago

Biden says 'won't rest until every vote counted'

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court holds full court reference on eve of ..

3 minutes ago

Welfare of prisoners top priority: Chohan

3 minutes ago

French judges confirm ETA ex-leader's extradition ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.