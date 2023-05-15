Transporters demand compensation for losses incurred by PTI protestors

The transporter community has suffered losses of millions of rupees due to the suspension of their businesses during the violent protests of PTI workers on May 10th, last and demanded the government to compensate their financial losses, enabling them to continue their transport services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The transporter community has suffered losses of millions of rupees due to the suspension of their businesses during the violent protests of PTI workers on May 10th, last and demanded the government to compensate their financial losses, enabling them to continue their transport services.

President Public Transport Owners Association, Khan Zaman Afridi told media persons on Monday that due to the protest and ransacking spree of the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, all the transport services remained suspended in the province causing losses of millions of rupees to the owners.

He demanded of the provincial government to take notice of the situation as the transporter community adds its hefty share in the national exchequer through taxes and penalties.

Afridi urged the government to provide security to transporters in future to run their businesses during such situations.