Transporters Demand Repair Of Multan-Vehari Road

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Transporters demand repair of Multan-Vehari road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) All Pakistan Transport Owners Federation (Southern Punjab) President Rana Asghar, along with prominent transporters, including Rana Umar, Khurram Shehzad, Imran, Irfan, Khalid, and Saleem, demanded the provincial government on Wednesday repair the Multan-Vehari road immediately.

They said if immediate steps were not taken to repair and expand the road, they would block the road in protest. "Transport vehicles, worth billions, have been reduced to wreckage due to the broken road," the said.

In 2018, the previous government had pledged to reconstruct the Multan-Vehari road, but the promise remained unfulfilled, they recalled.

