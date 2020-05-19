UrduPoint.com
Transporters Directed For Strict Implementation Of SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:54 PM

Transporters directed for strict implementation of SOPs

District administration Abbottabad has directed transporters for strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the government for public transport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad has directed transporters for strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the government for public transport.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) / price control magistrate, Marvi Malik visited Bus Terminal Abbottabad and directed the management of terminal for strict implementation of the guidelines.

Similarly, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)-III, Amin-ul-Hassan has established a checking point for the checking of public transport and their commuters travelling towards Galiyat wherein the SOPs are being observed.

On the directives of district administration, the traffic police have come forward and playing in creation of awareness and use of masks, gloves and sanitizers to prevent from the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the prices of fruits and vegetables are being fixed on daily basis under the supervision of district administration.

